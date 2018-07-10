Add Ireland Baldwin to the list of family members who belieb in this relationship.

Just one day after Justin Bieber confirmed his engagement on Instagram, one of Hailey Baldwin's closest family members reacted to the news on social media.

"There's gunna be one less lonely girl... and only one lonely girl left," Ireland shared on Instagram with a childhood photo of herself, Hailey and Alaia Baldwin. "My other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber."

Hailey would see the post and comment with a heartfelt, "love you."

And when one fan asked if Ireland would be the next one to get engaged, she replied, "I'm married to the money."