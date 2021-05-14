Ellen DeGeneres JLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

A Complete Lip-Locking History of the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Best Kiss Winners

Before the MTV Movie & TV Awards announce this year's Best Kiss winners, take a trip down memory lane and see the stars who've taken home the prize for their onscreen smooches.

Break out the breath mints because it's almost time to announce the winners of the MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Kiss category.

Several stars are nominated this year for their smooching scenes. Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, for instance, are up for a golden popcorn statue, as are Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Burning for more? Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are also contenders along with Emily in Paris' Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo and Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair took home the trophy for legendary lip-lock during last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. The actresses first won the prize in 2000 for their kiss in Cruel Intentions

To see who fans voted for this year, viewers can tune into the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday, May 16 starting at 9 p.m. EST.

And to look back at more Best Kiss winners, scroll on.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor

To All the Boys I've Loved Before stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor won Best Kiss in 2019. "I just wanted to say thank you to Noah for being an amazing partner," the actress said, "and also kiss who you wanna kiss, love who you wanna love and don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

MTV
Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson

At the 2018 ceremony, Love, Simon co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson were announced as the Best Kiss winners. Lonsdale took to the stage to accept the award, delivering a powerful speech to the audience.

"First of all, I know Nick really wishes he could be here, because I know that he would be so grateful for this moment," Lonsdale said. "I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses. You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams, and you can believe in magic. You can live your dreams and you can be yourself. Thank you so much."

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome

Moonlight stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won the Best Kiss award during the 2017 ceremony. "This award is bigger than Jharrell and I," Sanders said. "This represents more than a kiss. This is for those who feel like the others, the misfits. This represents us."

 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson

Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson won for their aca-awesome kiss in Pitch Perfect and continued to turn up the heat at the 2016 award show.

20th Century Fox
Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley won the 2015 Best Kiss award for The Fault in Our Stars.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
We're the Millers Stars

In 2014, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter won the Best Kiss award for We're the Millers.

The Weinstein Company/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper won the Best Kiss award in 2013 for their smooch in Silver Linings Playbook.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Twilight stars and former couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart won the Best Kiss award not once, not twice, but four times in a row from 2009 to 2012.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan

Step Up 2 stars Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan packed on the PDA after winning Best Kiss in 2008.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen

After winning for their kiss in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby in 2007, Sacha Baron Cohen and Will Ferrell locked lips on the MTV stage.

Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger

In 2006, Brokeback Mountain stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger won the Best Kiss award. "I have to say that this is a real honor not just for me and Heath," Gyllenhaal said, "but all of you that you picked this movie and this kiss over all the other ones."

KMazur/WireImage
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

After winning the award for The Notebook in 2005, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, who started dating that year and broke up in 2007, took to the stage to share a passionate (and iconic!) kiss.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Carmen Electra

When Carmen Electra received the prize for her kiss with Owen Wilson and Amy Smart in Starsky & Hutch, her co-stars weren't able to join her at the 2004 ceremony. So, she shared a smooch with presenters Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg instead.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire won Best Kiss in 2003 for their upside-down make-out session in Spider-Man. But before she left the MTV stage, the actress gave a shout-out to then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal and thanked him for being her "best kiss."

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott

In 2002, Seann William Scott accepted the golden popcorn statue for his kiss with Jason Biggs in American Pie 2.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas shared an onstage smooch while accepting the honor at the 2001 award show for their kiss in Save the Last Dance.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a kiss on the MTV stage after winning the award in 2000. The Cruel Intentions stars also won for legendary lip-lock in 2020.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes

Fans were so head over heels for Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes' kiss in Shakespeare in Love that it earned the co-stars the Best Kiss trophy in 1999. "It was a very dirty job having to kiss Joe Fiennes for three months, but someone's gotta do it," the Oscar winner teased. "I'm lucky it was me."

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

After Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore won in 1998 for their lip-lock in The Wedding Singer, the comedy star poked fun at his skills. "I just watched those kisses, and I was pathetic," Sandler said. "I liked watching those other guys kiss. They were better than me."

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Will Smith and Vivica A. Fox

Will Smith accepted the accolade at the 1997 ceremony for his smooch with Vivica A. Fox in Independence Day. "It was fun, you know," the actor added. "Anytime you can win an award for kissing a fine woman like Vivica Fox, you know, this is just the life."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Image
Anthony Guidera and Natasha Henstridge

In 1996, Anthony Guidera and Natasha Henstridge won the award for puckering up in Species and brought the, uh, PDA to the red carpet.

SGranitz/WireImage
Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly, who tied the knot in 1996 but divorced less than a year later, received the prize in 1995 for their kiss in Dumb and Dumber. "Just to let you know, Jim Carrey does really kiss like that," the actress said during their acceptance speech. "I've just recently gotten used to it. But you should see the way he makes love."

Entertainment Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson

Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson locked in the lip-locking trophy in 1994 for their kiss in Indecent Proposal. "I'd like to thank those people I was competing against," the actor said before listing off his fellow nominees, "all of them fine kissers under themselves."

Moore then quipped, "After watching Woody's acceptance speech, it's obvious that we won the award for Best Kiss because Woody's so good at kissing ass."

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei

Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei took home the golden popcorn statue in 1993 for their smooch in Untamed Heart.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin

In 1992, Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin became the first-ever winners for their peck in My Girl. "Gee," the actress said at the time, "my first kiss, and I get an award."

