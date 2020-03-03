Jodie Comer Makes a Rare Comment About Her Relationship Status

Our favorite villain has found love.

The 26-year-old Killing Eve actress—best known for her role of Villanelle in the BBC thriller series—is gracing the April cover of British Vogue and she's letting us in on her journey as an aspiring actress, what fans can expect from her intoxicating character and about falling in love.

Since landing her big break with BBC, Comer has also scored an Emmy and a BAFTA for her role as Villanelle. After all, the actress has been at it since age 12.

But it wasn't always easy, "I remember there was a year where I didn't work for eight or nine months," Comer tells Vogue .

Aside from work, the conversation drifts to her life outside of Killing Eve. When asked about whether there's a special someone in her life and whether she finds herself in love, the actress replied, "I'm very much in it."

She adds, "I think love's the best. I'd been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing. That's the thing, isn't it? When you're relaxed and letting the universe do what's doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great."