Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Confirm Their Romance

Related : “Outer Banks” Stars Chase Stokes & Maddie Cline Explain Why It's Binge-Worthy

Love is in the air for Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

Over the weekend, the Outer Banks co-stars confirmed that they were dating after sparking romance rumors two months ago. Making their relationship Instagram official, Stokes shared a picture of himself enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach with Cline.

"Cats outta the bag," the 27-year-old actor, who plays John B, captioned the post. Referencing one of her character's love interest on the hit Netflix teen drama, Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, commented, "Topper punching the air rn." The 22-year-old star then added, "I've fallen and I can't get up."

Excited by the news, Stokes and Cline's fellow Outer Banks co-star Jonathan Daviss chimed in, commenting, "Well it's about time," adding a row of red heart emojis.

Fans were also delighted to see the stars, who are also dating on-screen, had confirmed their romance. One fan wrote, "this is everything," followed by another who commented, "Love you guys!" Poking fun, another added, "Cat was never in the bag just saying."