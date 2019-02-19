Gwyneth Paltrow originally turned down her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare in Love.

When the actress was first offered the lead in the movie, she was not at the best place in her personal life. Paltrow was actually in the middle of a breakup with Brad Pitt when the script first came her way.

"The movie had many iterations," Paltrow tells Variety in her cover story, reflecting back on the hit 1998 film. "Julia Roberts was going to do it for a long time, and then that version fell apart. It ended up in Miramax, and I was the first person they offered it to."

She goes on to explain, "I was in the middle of a terrible breakup...and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed…I didn't even read it. I was just like, 'I can't read anything right now. I'm having a really hard time.'"