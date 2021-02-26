Former Team USA Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Dead By Suicide After Sex Crimes Charges

Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert has died by suicide after he was charged with sexual assault and human trafficking.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement confirming his death, hours after her office filed charges against him.

"My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life," she said in a statement on Thursday. "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved."

State police troopers found his body at a highway rest area at 3:24 p.m. EST, Nessel's spokesperson Kelly Rossman-McKinney told NBC News.

Earlier in the day, the Attorney General filed 24 criminal charges against Geddert, 63, who coached the women's gymnastics team during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and worked with disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.

Among Geddert's charges were 20 counts of human trafficking, including six of a minor. He also received one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (a life offense felony) and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.