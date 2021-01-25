Kate Hudson Reflects on Raising Her 3 Kids With Multiple Dads

Kate Hudson is an actress, an entrepreneur and a mother of three. During the Jan. 24th episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the 41-year-old star opened up about her family dynamics.
Like all parents, Kate is navigating the realities of raising children amid the global coronavirus pandemic. And while she said "there are days that are great," she also admitted there are days when she has to remind herself to be grateful.
"When you have so many kids, you know, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please get me out of here,'" she said. "I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones and we've just got to stay in for a bit."
Kate is a mom to 17-year-old Ryder, 9-year-old Bingham and 2-year-old Rani. She shares her eldest child with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, her younger son with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and her daughter with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
"You know, I've got multiple dads," the Almost Famous alum said. "I've got kids all over the place."
When it comes to her own parents, Kate was born to Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, grew up estranged from their biological father and were raised by Goldie and the 75-year-old actress' longtime partner Kurt Russell—a topic the brother-sister duo have discussed on their podcast Sibling Revelry.
"I think that estrangement is, unfortunately, quite common, and I think it's important for people to talk about that," Kate noted. "Sometimes [people] need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds that have affected us from our families."
In addition to talking about family, Kate spoke about her new projects, including the movie Music, directed by Sia, and the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, also starring Octavia Spencer. Add that on to her activewear empire Fabletics, and Kate is certainly busy. And while she said she always does her best in everything she does, she also explained why she doesn't get overwhelmed by pressure.
"The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids and with, like, family stuff," Kate shared. "Other than that, it's like, I just let it go. Like, I do it, I work my ass off and then I walk away and I hope for the best."
Watch the video to see part of her interview.
