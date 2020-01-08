Happy birthday, Ryder Robinson!

Kate Hudson's eldest child turned 16 years old on Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress celebrated the major milestone by posting a throwback video of her son on Instagram.

"I didn't realize it would be here so fast!" she captioned the footage, which showed a then 2-year-old Ryder blowing out his birthday candles. "16 years today. 16. I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest. People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don't wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF [YOU'RE] READING! I'M READY!!! I'm excited for your future. An amazing young man you are. I am honored that you chose me to be your mother. And here's the thing...you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules ;) Happy Birthday baby @mr.ryderrobinson."