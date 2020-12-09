Lizzo Shares Moving Message After Having "Really Negative Thoughts" About Herself

Related : Lizzo Calls Out Body Shamers In TikTok Video

With all of her awards, chart-topping hits and devoted fans, Lizzo seems like she has it all. But even superstars have tough times.

The 32-year-old singer had a candid conversation with her followers about how she's been feeling in a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

"I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself," the "Juice" artist said. "Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me?' 'Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body."

While Lizzo noted she would normally "have some positive thing to say" to get "out of this," she didn't this time. "And that's OK, too," she continued. "I think these are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us."