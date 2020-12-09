Lizzo Shares Moving Message After Having "Really Negative Thoughts" About Herself

With all of her awards, chart-topping hits and devoted fans, Lizzo seems like she has it all. But even superstars have tough times.
The 32-year-old singer had a candid conversation with her followers about how she's been feeling in a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
"I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself," the "Juice" artist said. "Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me?' 'Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body."
While Lizzo noted she would normally "have some positive thing to say" to get "out of this," she didn't this time. "And that's OK, too," she continued. "I think these are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us."
Ultimately, she said she just has to know that, tomorrow, how she feels is going to change and that she "can only hope that it changes for the better." "But I know I'm beautiful," the Grammy winner added. "I just don't feel it. But I know I'm going to get through it."
In the video's caption, she sent some words of encouragement to her fans. "A little tmi for ur fyp," she wrote, "for anyone who has these thoughts too I hope you have a better day tomorrow."
After seeing the clip, several of her followers sent her support. "It will be OK," one commenter wrote. "We all have bad days. Sending you love."
Added another, "You have inspired millions of women to actually love their beautiful bodies, to appreciate and love themselves wholly. It's OK to not be OK. But don't let strangers' words tarnish and sour you. You ARE loved, you ARE beautiful and you ARE AMAZING. Keep going babes."
Other social media users thanked Lizzo for being open with them. "Thank you for this moment of vulnerability," one follower wrote. "So real…I hope soon you see yourself like so many of us do. A beautiful, funny and talented queen."
Wrote another, "Thank you for being real and sharing your vulnerability. You are so confident all the time, it means a lot to see this too. You are a queen baby."