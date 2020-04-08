The Office, The Nanny & More: Every (Virtual) Heartwarming Cast Reunion Lifting Our Spirits

Are you missing seeing your family and friends in-person? The stars are too.
As we all continue to practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we're all finding comfort in old TV shows, binge-watching old episodes for a sense of companionship and calm. That's why so many recent virtual reunions among some of pop culture's most beloved casts have brought us so much joy.
The Office and The Quiet Place star John Krasinski has staged two epic pop culture reunions, thanks to his new YouTube talk show that is focused on just making people feel good for a little bit (That's what she said!), and Miley Cyrus is also bringing the nostalgia with her Instagram Live show she's started while staying home.
Plus, the cast of one of Nickelodeon's cast came together to celebrate their show's 10th anniversary via video chat, and the stars of one of Broadway's biggest musicals ever decided to bring a super-fan into the Zoom where it happened when they came together for a surprise performance.
Check out all of the recent cast reunions happening via video chats that are lifting our spirits lately...
YouTube/Some Good News
The Office
Talk about some good news: During the first episode of his new YouTube show Some Good News (SNG)—a news program dedicated entirely to heartwarming news—John Krasinski virtually welcomed a very special guest: Steve Carell, his former The Office co-star.
Krasinski and Carell, who played Jim Halpert and Michael Scott respectively on the iconic NBC sitcom, looked back on their favorite moments and shared behind-the-scenes details.
"Some of my most fond memories, personally or professionally, are entwined with that show," Carell shared.
YouTube/Some Good News
Hamilton
How did John Krasinski follow-up his epic The Office reunion? On his next episode of Some Good News, he just casually reunited the entire original cast of Hamilton, one of the biggest Broadway hits ever. NBD!
After learning that Aubrey, a 9-year-old superfan from Florida, plans to see the hit Broadway play were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lin-Manuel Miranda assembled Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, and more cast members to perform "Alexander Hamilton" from the play for her via video chat.
Plus, Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt joined in, as Aubrey is also a massive fan of Mary Poppins Returns, which she and Miranda starred in together.
And the episode ended with Krasinski gifting Aubrey and her mother with a trip to New York City to see Hamilton on Broadway once it's safe to do so.
Instagram
Victorious
In honor of the Nickelodeon sitcom's 10th anniversary, the main cast of Victorious staged an epic Zoom reunion, with Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande sharing snaps from the "happy"event on social media.
"This made me happy. 10 years later. Can't even believe it," Justice captioned a screenshot of the video chat on Instagram, which included Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Daniella Monet, Eric Lange and creator Dan Schneider.
YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Nanny
With help from co-creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, the beloved '90s series' star Fran Drescher managed to reunite the entire gang—including Renee Taylor, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima and Rachel Chagall—for a virtual, pandemic performance of the sitcom's pilot episode.
Available on YouTube, Drescher told E! News that they put the table-read together because, "We wanted to show our gratitude to their loyalty and give them something new to look forward to that makes you feel lighthearted. Laughter is the best medicine."
Instagram / Jason Isaacs
Harry Potter
The Malfoy men Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton had a magical father-son reunion via Skype in support of the British Red Cross, talking about how they are passing the time while isolating, how to give back amid the coronavirus pandemic, and, of course, Tiger King.
"Malfoy Family reunion," Isaacs wrote of the formerly platinum blond duo's heartwarming video call on Instagram. "Sharing lockdown life."
esse Grant/WireImage)
Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment aka Hannah Montana and BFF Lilly Truscott staged the "reunion of the decade" on Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live series in mid-March, revealing behind-the-scenes details about the beloved Disney Channel series.
After introducing Osment as "a badass best friend," the duo looked at old photos from their time co-starring on Hannah Montana, exchanging funny anecdotes, including one about Cyrus losing all of her baby teeth before a photo shoot. "My mom had to get me some fake teeth," the singer revealed.
Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage
NSYNC
Anyone else more than willing to say "Bye bye bye" to their Zoom happy hour to join this epic one? During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lance Bass revealed the members of NSYNC have been keeping in touch while social distancing, even having virtual happy hours.
Bass and his former bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joe Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick have been getting together online after they all had done individual interviews for his podcast The Daily Popcast, which included reminiscing about their boy band days.
"I think the interviews really kind of even bonded us even more, especially during this quarantine," Bass explained. "You know, your relationships, they get tighter so now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom, which is really fun."