Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Star Gets the "Most Lit"

The Sisterhood sure knows how to party!

On Wednesday, Amber Tamblyn stopped by Watch What Happens Live and didn't hold anything back when a fan asked the star to reveal which one of her Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants co-stars—Blake Lively, America Ferrera or Alexis Bledel—gets the most lit.

"Oh, moi" she told host Andy Cohen. "It's always, like, Blake with her 6-foot self, like, carrying me like a prince coming out of anywhere we're at."

So, how often do these lit nights happen? According to the social justice activist, they love to reunite whenever they can.

"I do. I mean, I go out the most with America," Amber explained. "She's the love of my life. She's my best friend. But, the other girls too, when we're all together…That's the great thing about really good friendships is you can go a whole year without seeing someone and it's like you're right back in that same moment."