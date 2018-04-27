Attention, Hollywood! More than ever, the world needs a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3.

Fresh off Alexis Bledel's big reveal that a third installment to the beloved teen flick is being pitched, co-star Amber Tamblyn hopped on Twitter with even more details about the project's future. Tamblyn said they've already written a script and are just waiting for a movie studio to say lights, camera, action!

The actress tweeted Friday, "I realize what I'm about to say regarding the third installment of the Sisterhood franchise is not enough to break the internet, but certainly could crack it..."

"Sorry for that delay, my daughter needed me," Amber continued. "Where was I? Oh yes. Alexis is right. We've been pitching and there is a script. A good one. It's up to a studio now to make the film. So far, no luck. So keep your fingers crossed, or, knock down their doors with jeans emojis."