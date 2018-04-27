The sisterhood is alive and well…The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants that is. After 10 years without a Sisterhood movie, the possibility of your favorite BFFs reuniting is almost a reality.

This week, both Alexis Bledel and Blake Livelyspoke out about the likelihood of a third Sisterhood film and we're freaking out over the news!

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, Bledel, who plays Lena in the franchise, teased that it's definitely been talked about.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody's work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do, and we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together," Bledel told Jimmy Fallon. "It would be so great."

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week at CinemaCon, Lively confirmed that the castmates and longtime friends have been seriously thinking about another movie.