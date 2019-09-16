25 Stars Who Are Just One Award Away From EGOT Status

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 4:00 AM

Viola Davis, Cher, Elton John

It's almost time for the 2019 Emmy Awards! 

That's right! The Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. While there won't be a celebrity host this year, the 71st annual award show will still be a star-studded event. From the big-name nominees to the prominent presenters, there will be tons of famous faces.

Even though the Emmys are a nerve-racking night for many A-listers, the show can be especially stressful for those hoping to achieve EGOT status. John Legend joined the club last year when he took home the Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for executive producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. This year, Bruce Springsteen was hoping to become a member. The Boss was a contender in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for executive producing Springsteen on Broadway. However, the producers of the Carpool Karaoke episode "When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool" took home the trophy at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys instead.

Still, the "Born to Run" singer shouldn't feel discouraged. After all, there are lots of stars who've come this close to achieving EGOT status. To see 25 celebs who are just one award away, check out the gallery.

Common, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Common

Got: An Oscar for "Glory" in Selma, an Emmy for "Letter to the Free" in 13th and three Grammys for "Love of My Life (an Ode to Hip Hop)," "Southside" and "Glory"
Needs: A Tony 

Helen Mirren, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Helen Mirren

Got: An Oscar for The Queen; four Emmys for Prime Suspect: The Final Act, Elizabeth IThe Passion Of Ayn Rand and Prime Suspect: Scent Of Darkness and a Tony for The Audience

Needs: A Grammy

Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Frances McDormand

Got: Two Oscars for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, two Emmys for Olive Kitteridge and a Tony for Good People

Needs: A Grammy

Hugh Jackman, Brit Awards 2019

Hugh Jackman

Got: An Emmy for hosting the 58th Annual Tony Awards, two Tonys for The Boys From Oz and a Special Tony Award and a Grammy for The Greatest Showman

Needs: An Oscar

Christopher Plummer, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Christopher Plummer

Got: Two Emmys for The Moneychangers NBC World Premiere The Big Event and Madeline, two Tonys for  Barrymore and Cyrano and an Oscar for Beginners 

Needs: A Grammy

Viola Davis, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Viola Davis

Got: An Oscar for Fences, two Tonys for Fences and King Hedley II and an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder

Needs: A Grammy 

Ron Howard, Critics Choice Awards

Ron Howard

Got: Two Oscars for A Beautiful Mind, a Grammy for The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years film and two Emmys for Arrested Development and From Earth to the Moon. He was also one of the Television Academy's 2013 Hall of Fame honorees.

Needs: A Tony

Bette Midler, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Bette Midler

Got: Three Emmys for Bette Midler: Ol' Red Hair Is Back, Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas and her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson; three Grammys for Best New Artist, "The Rose" and "Wind Beneath My Wings"; and two Tonys Hello, Dolly! and a Special Tony Award

Needs: An Oscar

Cyndi Lauper, Tree Lighting

Cyndi Lauper

Got: An Emmy for Mad About You, Two Grammys for Best New Artist and Kinky Boots and a Tony for Kinky Boots

Needs: An Oscar

Dick Van Dyke, <i>Mary Poppins</i> Flash Mob, 90th Birthday

Dick Van Dyke

Got: Four Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show and Van Dyke and Company (plus a Hall of Fame honor), a Grammy for Mary Poppins and a Tony for Bye, Bye Birdie

Needs: An Oscar

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin

Got: Six Emmys for Lily, Lily Tomlin, The Paul Simon Special, Lily: Sold Out and An Apology to Elephants; a Grammy for This Is A Recording; and two Tonys for The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe and Lifetime Achievement

Needs: An Oscar

Vanessa Redgrave

Vanessa Redgrave

Got: Two Emmys for Playing for Time and If These Walls Could Talk 2, Oscar for Julia and a Tony for Long Day's Journey Into Night

Needs: A Grammy

Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards

Ellen Burstyn

Got: Two Emmys for Law & Order: SVU and Political Animals, Oscar for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and a Tony for Same Time, Next Year

Needs: A Grammy

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith

Got: Four Emmys for My House in Umbria and Downton Abbey, two Oscars for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite and a  Tony for Lettice and Lovage

Needs: A Grammy

Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange

Got: A Tony for Long Day's Journey Into Night, two Oscars for Tootsie and Blue Sky and three Emmys for Grey Gardens and American Horror Story

Needs: A Grammy

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet

Got: A Grammy for Listen to the Storyteller, an Oscar for The Reader and an Emmy for Mildred Piece

Needs: A Tony

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews

Got: Two Grammys for Julie Andrews's Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies and Mary Poppins (plus a Lifetime Achievement Award), an Oscar for Mary Poppins and two Emmys for The Julie Andrews Hour and Broadway: The American Musical

Needs: A Tony

Geoffrey Rush, AACTA International Awards

Geoffrey Rush

Got: An Oscar for Shine, a Tony for Exit the King, an Emmy for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

Needs: A Grammy

Al Pacino, April Celebrity Birthdays

Al Pacino

Got: Two Emmys for You Don't Know Jack and Angels in America, two Tonys for The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel and Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? and an Oscar for Scent of a Woman

Needs: A Grammy

Jeremy Irons, Georgia O'Keeffe

Jeremy Irons

Got: A Tony for The Real Thing; three Emmys for Game of LionsElizabeth I and The Great War and Shaping of the 20th Century; and an Oscar for Reversal of Fortune

Needs: A Grammy

Cher, Grammys Worst Dressed

Cher

Got: A Grammy for "Believe," an Oscar for Moonstruck and an Emmy for Cher: The Farewell Tour

Needs: A Tony

Martin Scorsese, Oscars

Martin Scorsese

Got: Three Emmys for Boardwalk Empire and George Harrison: Living in the Material World, a Grammy for No Direction Home an Oscar for The Departed

Needs: A Tony

Sir Elton John, Emmy Awards, 2013, Audience

Elton John

Got: An Oscar for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Tony for Aida and five Grammys (as well as a Legend Award)

Needs: An Emmy

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Cynthia Nixon, Arrivals

Cynthia Nixon

Got: A Grammy for An Inconvenient Truth, two Tonys for Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and two Emmys for Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Needs: An Oscar

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony Awards 2016, Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Got: An Emmy for the 67th Tony Awards, three Grammys for In the HeightsHamilton and Moana's "How Far I'll Go" and three Tonys for In the Heights and Hamilton

Needs: An Oscar

To see the celebrities who have already secured EGOT status, click here.

