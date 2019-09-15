Creative Arts Emmys 2019: Complete List of Winners

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
True Detective
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Main Title Design
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
True Detective
Warrior
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
True Detective
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
The Conners
Mom
One Day at a Time
Will & Grace
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Chernobyl
Edward Shearmur, Escape at Dannemora
David Arnold, Good Omens
Keefus Ciancia and T Bone Burnett, True Detective
Kris Bowers, When They See Us
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
David Wingo, Barry
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Adam Taylor, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeff Beal, House of Cards
Siddhartha Khosla, This Is Us
Outstanding Music Supervision
Thomas Golubić, Better Call Saul
Steven Gizicki, Fosse/Verdon
Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jasper Leak, Quincy
Brienne Rose, Russian Doll
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
First Man VR (Windows Mixed Reality)
HQ Trivia x Warner Bros.: A Live and Interactive Animation First (HQ Trivia)
NASA InSight's Mars Landing (NASA TV)
Traveling While Black (Oculus)
You vs. Wild (Netflix)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Thomas Newman, Castle Rock
Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
David Arnold, Good Omens
Steven Price, Our Planet
Nicholas Britell, Succession
Outstanding Period Costumes
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Barry
Russian Doll
Veep
Will & Grace
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Escape at Dannemora
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
The Man in the High Castle
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
An Emmy for Megan
Hack Into Broad City
It's Bruno!
Special
State of the Union
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry – Kyle Reiter (Episode: "berkman > block")
Barry – Jeff Buchanan (Episode: "ronny/lily")
Fleabag – Gary Dollner (Episode: "Episode 1")
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Kate Sanford (Episode: "Simone")
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Tim Streeto (Episode: "We're Going to the Catskills!")
Russian Doll – Laura Weinberg (Episode: "Ariadne") (Netflix)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones – Katie Weiland (Episode: "The Iron Throne")
Game of Thrones – Tim Porter (Episode: "The Long Night")
Game of Thrones – Crispin Green (Episode: "Winterfell")
The Handmaid's Tale – Wendy Hallam Martin (Episode: "The Word")
Killing Eve – Dan Crinnion (Episode: "Desperate Times")
Ozark – Cindy Mollo and Heather Goodwin Floyd (Episode: "One Way Out")
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl – Jinx Godfrey (Episode: "Open Wide, O Earth")
Chernobyl – Simon Smith (Episode: "Please Remain Calm")
Deadwood: The Movie – Martin Nicholson and Erick Fefferman
Fosse/Verdon – Tim Streeto (Episode: "Life Is a Cabaret")
Sharp Objects – Véronique Barbe, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée and Jai M. Vee (Episode: "Fix")
True Detective – Leo Trombetta (Episode: "If You Have Ghosts")
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
True Detective
When They See Us
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Gotham
Star Trek: Discovery
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ballers
Barry
Love, Death & Robots
Russian Doll
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry
The Kominsky Method
Modern Family
Russian Doll
Veep
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
True Detective
When They See Us
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game of Thrones
The Man in the High Castle
The Orville
Star Trek: Discovery
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Escape at Dannemora
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Cobra Kai
GLOW
Russian Doll
The Tick
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
The Blacklist
Blindspot
Game of Thrones
S.W.A.T.
SEAL Team