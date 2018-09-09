John Legend is officially a show business legend.

The singer achieved EGOT status Sunday night at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys when he won an award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Legend was an executive producer for the show.

The "All of Me" singer joins just a small number of people who have raked in a Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Other EGOT winners include Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks. This victory also cements Legend's place as the first black man to achieve this rare accolade.

Noted social media superstar and Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, took to Twitter to express her pride for her husband. She shared a photo of Legend with fellow Jesus Christ Superstar producers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and wrote "EGOT GOATS."

The three producers all became official EGOT winners tonight.