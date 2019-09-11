Meet the Presenters for the 2019 Emmy Awards: Zendaya, Game of Thrones Stars and More

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 1:06 PM

Zendaya, Emilia Clarke, Jimmy Kimmel

It's almost time for the 2019 Emmys.

The award show is sure to be a star-studded event. Not only are there plenty of celebrity nominees, but there are also several big-name presenters.

The Television Academy and Emmy Awards telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted announced the first group of presenters on Wednesday---and fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.

Zendaya, Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett and Naomi Watts are just a few of the TV stars set to give out the statuettes. Viewers can also expect to see a few late-night hosts do the honors, including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

But that's not all. The Game of Thrones cast members will also be handing out the trophies. Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and more will be there. Of course, this should come as no surprise. After all, the HBO hit secured 32 nods this year—the most of any show in a single season.

Watch

Natasha Lyonne Tried Not to Curse in Her Excitement Over Emmys Nom

To see the full list of the first round of presenters, check out the gallery below.

ESC: Lena Headey

Lena Headey

Will Cersei Lannister finally be victorious? She's up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

 

Peter Dinklage, Emmy Awards 2015, Show

Peter Dinklage

The Tyrion Lannister star already has three wins under his belt.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau , 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Jaime Lannister is back and ready to hit the big stage.

Carice van Houten, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Carice van Houten

We wonder if the Melisandre star will wear red to the award show.

ESC: Sophie Turner, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Sophie Turner

She's already the Queen of the North. Now, the Sansa Stark star is seeking a new title—Emmy winner.

Kit Harington, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kit Harington

 

The Jon Snow star has been nominated two times over the course of his career.

ESC: Emilia Clarke, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Emilia Clarke

While the Mother of Dragons didn't secure the Iron Throne, she has the chance to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

 

Alfie Allen, Variety and Women in Film

Alfie Allen

The Theon Greyjoy character is ready to fulfill his presenter duties.

Maisie Williams, Emmy Awards, Pokemon

Maisie Williams

The Arya Stark star is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series this year.

 

Gwendoline Christie, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gwendoline Christie

The Brienne of Tarth celeb is also in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya

Zendaya

This presenters announcement has us feeling euphoric.

Peter Krause

Peter Krause

The Six Feet Under celeb is ready to suit up for the big night.

Naomi Watts, Golden Camera Awards

Naomi Watts

The actress will need to have "the loudest voice" when she announces the winner of her category.

Billy Porter, Best Dressed Stars, 91st Academy Awards

Billy Porter

We can't wait to see the fabulous fashion the Pose star brings to the big stage. Porter is also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

 

Seth Meyers, 2018 Golden Globes

Seth Meyers

The Late Night With Seth Meyers star hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast. This year, he's in the running for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Michael Douglas, SAG Parties

Michael Douglas

From Behind the Candelabra to The Kominsky Method, the actor knows how to make great TV.

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Angela Bassett

The 9-1-1 actress has been nominated five times over the course of her career.

Viola Davis, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Viola Davis

The How To Get Away With Murder star made history at the 2015 Emmys when she became the first black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

After being nominated three times over the course of her career, the Empire actress is ready to give out some statuettes.

Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard

Speaking of Empire, the Lucious Lyon star will also be presenting an award.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert

The Late Show host knows a thing or two about the Emmys. Not only has he taken home a few trophies, but he's also hosted the big gig.

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel

Like Colbert, Kimmel has also hosted the Emmys. We're sure he'll bring the laughs this year.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

