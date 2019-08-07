The 2019 Emmys Will Not Have a Host, Fox Boss Confirms

The Emmys are taking a cue from the Oscars and going hostless this year.

Fox CEO Charlie Collier confirmed during Fox's TV Critics Association press tour that the 2019 Emmys will have no host, mostly in order to make more time to honor the shows we're losing in 2019.

"We're so proud to host the Emmys, but no one will say that is Fox's Emmys," Collier said. "We're happy to have it this year, we're passing it off to another network partner next year, so our job is to assess how to elevate the program in the year we're lucky enough to broadcast it, and what's interesting to me is how many amazing shows we're saying goodbye to—Game of Thrones, our own Empire, Veep, Big Bang Theory..."

"If you have a host or an opening number, that's 15, 20 minutes that you can't use to salute the shows, and I look at the honor that it is broadcasting the Emmys...[the producers] have had to balance those tradeoffs, so we'll go hostless this year. I think it will give us more time to honor those shows," he continued.