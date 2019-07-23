Rihanna Discovered Her Mini Doppelgänger and She'll Make You Do a Double Take

Either Rihanna is aging in reverse or she's been hiding her daughter from the world, because there's simply no other explanation for this doppelgänger.

The singer had Instagram doing a collective double take when she shared a photo of a little girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to her.

"almost drop my phone. how?" Rih-Rih captioned the snapshot. Our thoughts exactly.

Snoop Dogg was quick to question whether or not Rihanna is secretly the child's mom, while stars like Priyanka Chopra and Uzo Aduba were left speechless. "Legit WOW," the Orange Is the New Black star commented, while Priyanka simply wrote, "Wow?!"

It's unclear how Rihanna first came across her mini-me, but she tagged her mom, who has quickly amassed quite the following thanks to the A-lister's shout out.