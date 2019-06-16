Prince Harry, Andy Cohen and Other Stars Celebrate First Father's Day as Dads

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 9:16 AM
Prince Harry, a Bachelor star and Andy Cohen are some of the celebrity dads who are celebrating their first Father's Day as dads on Sunday.
The Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May. On Father's Day 2019, they shared a new photo of their boy.
The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren also welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk, in May, four months after they wed.
Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate back in February.
See photos of stars celebrating Father's Day for the first time as dads:
Instagram/sussexroyal
They shared the first clear photo of his face on Father's Day 2019.
Instagram / Andy Cohen
The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate in February.
"My first Father's Day! Happy Dad's Day, everybody," he wrote. "I want to thank my surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn't have Ben. And I need to ask: If a woman is willing to provide the gift of life to a man like me, or a couple struggling with infertility, why should the government be able to tell her what she can do with her body? It's past time to end NY's ban on surrogacy & pass the Child-Parent Security Act. If you're in NY State please call your Assemblyperson and ask them to end the surrogacy ban this week! #ModernFamiliesNY"
Instagram / Jessica Rose Lee
The Smallville and Lucifer alum and his fiancée Jessica Rose Lee became parents for the first time in January when they welcomed son Thomson Wylde Welling into the world.
"Happy first Father's Day my love @tomwelling," Lee wrote.
Instagram / Ryan Serhant
The Million Dollar Listing New York star and wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant welcomed their first child, daughter Zena, in March.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Glee alum and Shadowhunters star's wife Shelby Rabara gave birth to their first child, daughter Xia, in May.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The country singer and wife Erica Hartlein welcomed their first child, daughter Paris Hartley Owen, in April.
The R&B artist revealed in May that he had welcomed a son named Noah.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actor and wife Kate Mara welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May.
Griffith Imaging
Bachelor Nation got a new member when the season 22 Bachelor and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk, in May.
