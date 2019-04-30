Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein Welcome a Baby Girl

Monday was a day of gold for Jake Owen.

The country crooner and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein have officially welcomed their first child together, the star sweetly confirmed on Twitter with a nod to fellow country star, Willie Nelson.

"It's a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933," the performer tweeted. "Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019. #GodIsGreat."