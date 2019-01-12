One of The Bachelor's most dramatic love stories just experienced a fairy-tale wedding.

Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially married after a romantic ceremony in Hawaii this weekend, according to Us Weekly.

In front of family and close friends, the couple tied the knot in a non-televised celebration Saturday afternoon at the Haiku Mill in Maui. "Ever since we've gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day," the groom told the magazine.

The show's host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding.

"I have made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can't imagine a life without you. You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soul mate," Arie previously shared with Lauren during his televised proposal. "I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. Good and bad. I love you so much."