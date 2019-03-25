Ariana Grande Remembers Mac Miller on 6th Anniversary of "The Way" Collaboration

Ariana Grande is thinking about Mac Miller a bit extra today.

Grande released her song "The Way" on March 25, 2013, which happened to be the first time the two of them had collaborated on a song together. The track was an instant hit and spent many weeks on Billboard's Hot 100, a list that the singer would come to know quite well in the years to come.

The 25-year-old singer honored Miller on Instagram both in a note and in photos. One part of her Instagram Story just said "six years" with a heart emoji at the bottom. It was written in white text over a black background.

Grande also shared photos with the rapper's dog, Myron, who appears to be living with her. She uploaded one picture of the pitbull wearing a harness looking like he was more than ready to head out on the town for a walk. She captioned that one with a smiley face. Grande also shared a selfie with the pup with his head resting on her shoulder.

"real protective wit my soullll where YOUUUUUU been," she wrote.