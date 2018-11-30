Instagram / Alfredo Flores
Ariana Grande's latest music video burns bright with serious star power.
After much anticipation and a promotional lead up that rivaled even the buzziest of Academy Award contenders, the pop star dropped the music video for "Thank U, Next" on Friday.
Ariana promised to pay homage to teen movie classics like Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde, and the visual for "Thank U, Next" did that and so much more. Several of the films' original stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Jonathan Bennett made appearances, in addition to Grande's own celebrity pals, former co-stars and longtime besties and a very special guest fans anticipated would get the part.
Despite revealing a handful of roles prior to its Friday release, the 25-year-old was able to keep a few celebrity cameos a total secret.
Check them out by scrolling below:
Republic Records
Kris Jenner
She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager plays Regina George's mom in the Mean Girls segment.
Instagram
Jennifer Coolidge
They're taking the dog, dumbass! The Legally Blonde actress reprises her iconic role to star opposite Ariana's re-imagination of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods.
Instagram / Ariana Grande
Jonathan Bennett
The pop star couldn't breathe new life into Mean Girls without incorporating Aaron Samuels himself!
Universal Records
Troye Sivan
"I heard she's a lesbian now and dating some girl named Aubrey," the singer-songwriter riffs in the music, satirizing Mean Girls and referencing the mistake Apple Music made in publishing the lyrics to "Thank U, Next."
Instagram
Colleen Ballinger
The YouTube star and comedienne rocks her baby bump for the Bring It On-inspired portion of the wildly popular visual.
Instagram
Elizabeth Gillies
Grande taps her former Victorious co-star to reprise Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls character, and yes the resemblance is uncanny.
Republic Records
Matt Bennett
Grande's other Victorious co-star is the Cliff to her Torrence in the Bring It On part of the video.
Republic Records
Daniella Monet
A third Victorious alum can bring it!
Universal Records
Stefanie Drummond
Pete Davidson gets a subtle shout out in the video thanks to this Mean Girls star, who tells the camera, "Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement."
Instagram
Gabi DeMartino
The YouTube star (who is a self-proclaimed Ariana superfan and often impersonates the singer) lands a cameo role in the music video.
Don't mind us while we watch "Thank U, Next"...
...on loop for the rest of the day!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!