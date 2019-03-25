35 Times Katharine McPhee's Social Media Reminded Us Why We Let Her Be Our Star

Fade in on a girl with one helluva social media strategy.

We're not sure if it's the expert, winking references to our beloved gone-but-hardly-forgotten Smash, or the cheeky tweaking of those American Idol voters who chose Taylor Hicks over her, or the way she delightfully revels in the unique situation that has her about to become stepmom to two women older than her, but somewhere along the way, Katharine McPhee has become one of the most consistently hilarious people on Twitter, retroactively validating us for being Team Karen for all these years. (No shade to Megan Hilty, who is delightful in her own right, but, well, Smash fans get it. Or some of them, at least.)

Truly, if you aren't following the actress—who's currently across the pond, starring in Waitress The Musical on London's West End through the end of May while simultaneously planning her wedding with famed music producer David Foster—yet on social media, we're here to make you seriously reconsider that poor life decision. Let her be your star! (That's the last Smash reference, we promise. From us, at least.)