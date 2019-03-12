Katharine McPhee will never forget one special classmate.

While the Hollywood actress has moved on from school books and recess, there's one familiar face who has made a lasting impression. Oh yes, we're talking about Meghan Markle.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain Tuesday morning, Katharine explained her connection to the Duchess of Sussex that further proves it's a small world after all.

"I went to school with Meghan Markle," she shared. "I was in middle school when she was in high school."

Katharine continued, "My sister was in her class, so they were the same age. She was always lovely and always talented and always put together."