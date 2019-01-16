Here comes the bride!

Katharine McPhee gave fans a glimpse into her wedding planning process on Tuesday by posting a picture of herself at a bridal gown fitting on Instagram.

The American Idol alumna stunned in a fitted white dress and long, elegant veil with lace detailing. It looks like she brought along Jordan Foster—a stylist and daughter of fiancé David Foster—for the special occasion.

But don't get too excited. McPhee assured her followers this gorgeous gown was not the final pick.

"Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos!" the "Over It" singer captioned the image. "It was such a happy day. (It's not the dress, but just wanted to share)."

Either way, it looks like the future groom was a fan of her look and gave it a like on Instagram. His older daughter, Erin Foster, also gushed over the ensemble.

"So cuuuuute," she wrote.

McPhee seemed to have gotten a tad bit emotional during the fitting, too. After a follower asked if it was "normal" she was tearing up over the pic, the Smash star replied, "I cried today too! So yes!"