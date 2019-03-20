From the Queen Mother Mystery Birth to Diana's Private Hospital Suite: How Royal Baby Deliveries Have Dramatically Changed

If Meghan Markle wanted to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry at home, she certainly could, with the best doctors and every modern convenience ushered right in with the snap of a royal finger.

It wasn't too long ago, after all, when that was the norm.

Harry's father, Prince Charles, was born at Buckingham Palace, as were his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. His sister, Princess Anne, was born at another royal residence, Clarence House, because Buckingham Palace was mid-renovation to modernize and repair damage sustained during World War II. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip lived at Clarence House with their two eldest children until 1953.

Hospitals, in one form or another, have existed in England since at least the 11th century, a place for organized healing a logical next step for a civilization perpetually at war. Over the course of the millennium, eventually hospitals also came to be used for pleasant occurrences, such as births, though home deliveries remained the norm into the 20th century. But even though hospitals were vastly improved by the time Queen Victoria birthed nine children in the 1800s, let alone by the time the reigning queen was having babies, Britain's royal family was content to let the doctors come to them, be they at Buckingham Palace or Balmoral.

Or, in the Queen Mother's case... somewhere.