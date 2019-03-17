Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Independence Bid Vetoed by Queen: Report

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 7:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II

John Stillwell/PA Wire/AP Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just want to blaze their own trail, but someone is reportedly throwing cold water on their plans.

That would mainly be the Duke of Sussex's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Sunday Times, Meghan and Harry are understood to have lobbied for an autonomous new court, but the Queen and Harry's father Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, who will jointly fund their office, were not having it.

"They wanted their household to be entirely independent of Buckingham Palace, but were told 'no," a royal source told the newspaper. "There is an institutional structure that doesn't allow that kind of independence. The feeling is that it's good to have the Sussexes under the jurisdiction of Buckingham Palace, so they can't just go off and do their own thing."

The Sunday Times reported that Meghan and Harry want to build a global "Sussex brand" of philanthropy and humanitarianism, and that the duchess is also understood to want to continue in her role as an "activist".

Buckingham Palace, which represents the Queen, and Kensington Palace, which represents Meghan and Harry as well as his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, have not commented on the report by the Times, the U.K.'s most trusted newspaper.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Last week, the royal family announced in a statement that the Queen "has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and the Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

 

The news came a month after E! News and the Sunday Times reported that Harry and William had plans to split their royal household before Meghan gives birth to her and Harry's first child this spring. A source had told E! News that the two courts would also have separate staff, and that it is hoped the division of the household will help ease the reported tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

Kensington Palace had announced in November that Meghan and Harry planned on moving out of the Kensington Palace complex to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

"The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since the engagement of Their Royal Highnesses in November 2017," the royal family's statement last week said. "This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Meanwhile, the Queen has "given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," the royal family's statement said.

The statement also announced the appointments of separate communications secretaries for the Sussexes and the Cambridges, as well as a new senior adviser for Kate and William.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lil Xan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Princess Beatrice

Inside Princess Beatrice's Journey to Find True Love: From an Assault Scandal to a Devastating Breakup

George Clooney, Meghan Markle, Inset

George Clooney Sticks Up for Meghan Markle Again After She Receives "Unfair" Treatment

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Family Sends Their Condolences to Victims of the New Zealand Mosque Shootings

Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

The Truth About Prince William and Prince Harry's Royal Household Split

Meghan Markle, Commonwealth Day Service

Meghan Markle Gets Ready for Maternity Leave With Last Royal Engagement

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Prince Charles Really Feels About Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.