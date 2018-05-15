"I'd been in the England team for a fair while, and Harry and William always used to come into the changing room, so Mum knew I'd met them before," Mike said. "I think she was still a little bit shocked [about him dating a member of the royal family], but they were both fine with it. My grandma was a bit more nervous, because for her generation the Royal Family is massive. She was worried whether it was the right thing for me. Unfortunately, she's not with us any more. But my parents have come to events to watch Zara, and they get on well with her dad, Mark."

Zara was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2006 after winning the world eventing champion title (Anne was given the honor in 1971) and was honored with the MBE for services to equestrianism in 2007. In 2010 she collaborated the classic sportswear brand Musto on a line of riding gear, which she duly modeled herself.

Asked about her status as a sex symbol, Zara told the Telegraph in 2010, "I wouldn't agree but it's very flattering." Of her triple-threat athlete-model-princess status, she said, "Athlete's good. The others can get dropped...I'm not a princess anyway so I find that quite weird to be labeled as one." (Princess Anne was so set on her kids having as normal a life as possible that she didn't procure titles for either Zara or her brother Peter Phillips.)

Spurred on by his brother's engagement and Prince William also popping the question to Kate Middleton after more than seven years together, Mike proposed to Zara in 2010, surprising her with a diamond solitaire set on a pavé band while she was watching TV at the home they shared in Cheltenham (living together was fine, but Zara predicted her parents would "disown" her should she get pregnant out of wedlock) with their dogs Misty, Storm (after Halle Berry in X-Men) and Sway (Angelina Jolie's character in Gone in 60 Seconds).