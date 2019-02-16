Inside Katy Perry's Dramatic Path to Forever With Orlando Bloom

As recently as a few weeks ago—or whenever it is she sat down with Paper magazine—Katy Perry wasn't so sure she had full faith in the institute of marriage.

She had been there, tried that and, as most everyone knows, her 14-month marriage to Russell Brand has become more infamous for the callous way it ended than for any happiness it may have brought the "Part of Me" artist.

Back then, when she first connected with the comedian as he was hosting the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, she "believed in Disney princesses" she told the outlet and the idea of being swept off into happily ever after. Now, though, "I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

But when the man you love offers up a one-of-a-kind flower-shaped pink diamond during a romantic Valentine's Day proposal that, by the looks of it, involved dozens of heart-shaped balloons, well, that's hard to pass up.