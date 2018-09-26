Katy Perry and Orlando Walk Their First Red Carpet as a Couple

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 1:01 PM

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are finally red-carpet ready to take the next step in their relationship.

The 33-year-old pop star and 41-year-old Lord of the Rings actor have dated on-and-off since 2016 have appeared to be inseparable since rekindling their romance last year. They have often been photographed together in public, including at celebrity events, but had never been pictured arriving on a red carpet as a couple before...until Wednesday. That day, Perry and Bloom were all smiles on the (technically gray) carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean, hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco, at the Opera of Monte-Carlo.

Perry wore a pale pink asymmetrical ruched gown with sparkling silver sleeves. Bloom wore a black suit with no tie.

Before they headed out to the gala, Perry posted on her Instagram Stories a video of Bloom modeling his pants and dancing to Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back (I Like Big Butts)" for her in their hotel room.

"Lemme touch ur butt," she captioned the clip.

Perry has long showcased her appreciation for her beau's hot bod.

In May, Bloom shared on Instagram a teaser video for his new acting project, the London West End play Killer Joe.

"I need a season pass for that ass," Perry commented, then added, "Oops I meant to send that to you privately."

In March, Bloom posted on Instagram a photo of his washboard abs, prompting his girlfriend to comment, "Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on."

