Just Watching Khloe Kardashian's Intense Workout Will Make You Sweat

You don't just wake up one day and have enviable abs. That's a fact revenge body queen Khloe Kardashian knows all too well.

But, lucky for us, she's now sharing the wealth and clueing us in on all her tips and tricks. In a sped-up video on her Instagram, the E! star, clad in Good American gear, showed off her intense—and we mean intense—workout. Blasting through the speakers? Kanye West's "Can't Tell Me Nothing," of course.

"Many people ask me to post my workouts like I used to," she captioned the clip, noting in the comments she typically works out for about an hour and a half a day, five to six times a week. "I may start filming my workouts again. I didn't record my ab routine or my cardio warm up but it's a start."

Thankfully, her trainer Joe Paris walked fans through the routine step-by-step on his Instagram story.