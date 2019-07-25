Khloe Kardashian Praises "Strong" Revenge Body Participant Who Lost Her Newborn Child

Khloe Kardashian knows a strong spirit when she sees one.

"So, you know how you can know that you need to move on from a relationship but you kind of let it linger on? That's been me and food," Kay Richae tells the host in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. And while the bright-eyed new participant admits the "love affair" began during childhood, she also explains why right now feels like high time for a break up.

When her infant son passed away soon after his birth, Kay Richae's life took a trying turn. As the now-single mom of one (she'd given birth to a daughter several years earlier) relays to Khloe in the new clip, the loss—devastating as it was all on its own—quickly led to the conclusion of her marriage.

"My ex husband…not only did he not support me but he was against me. He blamed me," she remembers. "Two weeks after we lost our baby, he wanted a divorce."