Say "cheese" on 3!

On Friday, Dream Kardashian came a candid model for a moment when her dad Rob Kardashian posted an absolutely adorable picture of her on Twitter. The 2-year-old flashed the biggest smile as she stood in a backyard and looking super warm and comfortable. Dream donned a cozy-looking Gucci onesie and white Gucci sneakers. She also had on a white furry coat over it.

In the photo, Dream pointed and laughed at something in the background. "Bling blaww burr," he captioned the sweet photo of his daughter.

Rob's followers on Twitter absolutely loved the picture and his comments section proved it. Photographer Alfredo Flores, who works a lot with Ariana Grande, wrote "She's so damn cute bro."