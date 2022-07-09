Rob Kardashian and Dream Joins Khloe Kardashian on Her Tropical Birthday Trip

Watch : See Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Wishes From Kris, Kim & More

Welcome to Kamp KoKo, kids—and Rob Kardashian!

Khloe Kardashian's recent birthday festivities included a family trip to an undisclosed tropical location. Among her guests: Her brother, who typically stays out of the spotlight, and his daughter Dream Kardashian, 5.

Both Khloe and Rob shared images from the trip on Instagram on July 9, almost two weeks after the Good American founder turned 38.

"Paradise with Dream #KampKoko," Rob, 35, wrote on his Instagram, alongside pics of himself and his daughter at a luxury villa and a beach, as well as a shot of himself relaxing aboard Kylie Jenner's private jet, dubbed Kylie Air. He did not share photos of his face.

Khloe posted photos of herself enjoying a drink while playing in the crystal-clear ocean with daughter True Thompson, 4. "Do Not Disturb…" she wrote. "We are having fun."

Earlier, Khloe shared a video showing the two boarding the pink balloon-adorned stairway of Kylie Air and playing with Dream and other guests on the plane. Rob is spotted briefly in the footage, filmed from the back.