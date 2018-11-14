Dream Kardashian turned 2 on November 10 and now she's having a party fit for a princess.

The daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated with her famous family, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, at one of their residences. It was a fairy-themed party filled with gorgeous decorations and lots and lots of desserts. Yum!

The KarJenner aunties documented the birthday party all across social media, showing off bits and pieces of what it looked like inside.

In one room, a frame made out of wood and structured in the shape of a teepee was adorned with leaves and butterfly decorations. There were also two women who were dressed in fairy godmother garb to make the whole event look even more thematic.