Dream Kardashian Shows Off Her Adorable Personality in Rare Video

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 11:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dream Kardashian was an adorable assistant to her mom's hairstylist on Tuesday. The 2-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian can be seen helping out her mom's hairstylist, Jay, in a video he posted to Instagram Story.

"So I'm working on mommy's hair today and guess who's my assistant?" Jay can be heard saying in the video, showing off the blue wig he's working on. "Say 'hi' Dream."

"Hi," Dream, wearing a cute blue bow, replies.

Jay tells Dream he needs the comb she's holding, so she hands it to him. He then asks Dream what color the wig he's working on is, and she tells him it's "blue." Jay then asks Dream what color her bow is, to which she replies, "This is blue!"

Photos

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

It was just two months ago that Rob and Chyna's daughter celebrated her second birthday.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday

Instagram

For the special occasion in November, Dream had a fairy-themed bash with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian all in attendance.

E! News confirmed in Nov. 2016 that Chyna and Rob had welcomed their baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz. via C-section.

While the couple was together at the time of Dream's birth, their rocky relationship came to an end months later in Feb. 2017.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dream Kardashian , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

The 25 Stages of Watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Seemingly Claps Back After Josh Murray Compares Her to the Devil

What Winter? 4 Stars Kicking Off 2019 in Bikinis

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Makes Cheeky Remark After Flirty Night Out With Pete Davidson

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Richest Man in the World, Getting Divorced After 25 Years: What's at Stake

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.