Dream Kardashian Channels Disney's Moana in Rob Kardashian's Photo

Rob Kardashian is proud of his little princess...his little Disney princess, that is.

The 31-year-old, has kept out of the spotlight for two years, occasionally posts on Twitter photos of his and ex Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian, who just turned 2. On Saturday, Thanksgiving Weekend, Rob shared a photo of their little girl wading in the shallow end of a pool with crystal blue water in the backyard of one of his mother Kris Jenner's properties.

"Moana!!" Rob wrote.

"WAIT she is Moana!!" his sister Kourtney Kardashian tweeted.

Like many, the Kardashian family members are big fans of the Disney film. Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick and sister Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had a Moana-themed birthday party last year.

