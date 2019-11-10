Can you believe Rob Kardashian's daughter is already 3 years old?

On Sunday, the proud dad and his ex Blac Chyna's little girl Dream Kardashiancelebrated her birthday, officially. Rob took to Instagram, where the reality star rarely posts, to share sweet photos of Dream on a special adventure.

Wearing a black velour hoodie over matching pants and a white shirt, paired with black winter boots and two small white barrettes in her curly hair, she is seen holding a pink frosted cupcake with sprinkles while standing in front of a giant luxury helicopter. Inside, she is seen sitting on one of the beige leather seats while wearing blue noise-canceling headphones, while a plush dog toy rests by her side.

"Happy Birthday Dream," Rob wrote.

He did not reveal where he and his daughter were headed.

Two days ago, Rob's famous family threw Dream an early birthday party at Kris Jenner's house.