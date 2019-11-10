Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos of Dream on a 3rd Birthday Adventure

Can you believe Rob Kardashian's daughter is already 3 years old?

On Sunday, the proud dad and his ex Blac Chyna's little girl Dream Kardashiancelebrated her birthday, officially. Rob took to Instagram, where the reality star rarely posts, to share sweet photos of Dream on a special adventure.

Wearing a black velour hoodie over matching pants and a white shirt, paired with black winter boots and two small white barrettes in her curly hair, she is seen holding a pink frosted cupcake with sprinkles while standing in front of a giant luxury helicopter. Inside, she is seen sitting on one of the beige leather seats while wearing blue noise-canceling headphones, while a plush dog toy rests by her side.

"Happy Birthday Dream," Rob wrote.

He did not reveal where he and his daughter were headed.

Two days ago, Rob's famous family threw Dream an early birthday party at Kris Jenner's house.

Watch

Dream Kardashian Throws Her Dad Rob Kardashian a Birthday Party

Attendees also included Kim Kardashian and two of her and Kanye West's kids, Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and Psalm West, 6 months, and Khloe Kardashian and 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter True Thompson. Dream received a Trolls-themed cake and had a great time hanging out with her cousins.

While Rob has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years, he recently also made a rare public appearance at a family Halloween party. He and Dream wore coordinating Trolls costumes for the holiday.

See Rob's photos of Dream on her birthday adventure and pics of them at her birthday party:

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Happy Birthday!

Dream enjoys a yummy treat before her birthday adventure, courtesy of dad Rob Kardashian.

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Where Are We Going?

Dream is in for a surprise!

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Time for Adventure!

Dream poses in front of  the luxury helicopter.

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

All Aboard

Dream gets strapped in.

Dream Kardashian, 3rd Birthday, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Wheels Up

Dream gets ready to fly!

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian

Rob appears in the background as his daughter poses for a pic with her cousin and aunt.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim kisses her niece as her mom looks on.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

The birthday girl cuddles her cousin as they sit on auntie KoKo's lap.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian and Psalm West

The birthday girl cuddles her baby cousin.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Chicago West and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West's youngest kids celebrate Dream's birthday.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Cake, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The Cake

Dream got a Trolls-themed birthday cake.

