Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are the relationship goals gift that keeps on giving.

These two are pros about lovingly making fun of each other, themselves and, when necessary, internet trolls. Plus, they're total pros when it comes to acing their social media presence. After all, it is how they met (thanks, Twitter!). Adams' most recent tweet is no exception.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender posted a photo of the two of them posing on a red carpet. They're both holding onto each other's arms, but Hyland dips her head back a bit. "I dunno why, but sometimes I get the feeling that @Sarah_Hyland is trying to run away from me...," Adams wrote.

It didn't look that way in a rather, uh, cheeky photo that he "thoroughly enjoyed taking" of Hyland while they were on vacation together in the British Virgin Islands.