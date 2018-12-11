But in the great chronological mishmash that is the nature of breakup music, Safaree Samuels dropped "Love the Most" in June 2015, rapping, "Twelve years up in flames / Thought you woulda had my kid / Year three got engaged / Now we movin' out of rage."

He claimed he felt like a "motherf--kin' fool" watching Minaj kiss Nas in her "Ride by My Side" video—and he seemed to call out her relationship with Meek: "That's between me and you, it was always me and you / We ain't do this off opinions / It was only me and you / Then you let somebody new come and whisper in your ear / Didn't think he woulda told you that was my biggest fear."

Minaj, already having addressed the issue in song, took to Twitter, writing, "God gave me a good heart. I always let ppl get over on me way too long. But that's why I'm blessed. I'll always b blessed. May God keep u." Then she added, "And just for the record, I'm in love with meek," she wrote. "Lol and now I have a huge smile on my face."

She added, "Making a 12 yr relationship work at such young ages? We're BOTH the real MVP. things got rocky at the end but we had a GREAT run. #B4Ujudge."

Her rocky time with Samuels has continued to come up, however, thanks to general curiosity, as well as lingering speculation that he ghostwrote some of her music—even though they both have flatly denied it.

"Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left," the Love & Hip-Hop star tweeted in August, part of his response to a sweeping interview Minaj gave to Hot 97's Funk Flex. "I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what." He also, incidentally, accused her of stabbing him at some point.

Meanwhile, she accused him of stealing from her, writing, "U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with "free money" that I didn't know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA's. I said NO DUMMY."