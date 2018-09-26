Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton just seemingly confirmed they are dating.

The rapper and race car driver got up close and personal while speeding around the deserts of Dubai. Nicki straddled the Formula One racer in a Versace ensemble as they zoomed around the sand dunes together. In the selfie shared by Nicki, she wrote, "Caribbean tingz what I on. Me & Lewis gettin paper like what ink dry on."

Hamilton and Minaj first sparked rumors of a romance when they cozied up together at an event for New York Fashion Week last week. While there was no obvious PDA or signs they were dating at the Tommy Hilfiger party, the two have consistently liking one another's photos on Instagram these past few weeks.

Nicki hinted she was dating two different men when she paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in August, and it looks like the Brit might be one of the lucky guys. At the time, Minaj insisted she was "just chilling" in terms of their relationship status, but perhaps her trip to Dubai with Hamilton is a sign that things are heating up.