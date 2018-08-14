Rapper Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels are taking to Twitter to air some grievances.

Samuels accused Minaj of trying to kill him with a knife, and described it in vivid detail in one tweet: "Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip."

The back-and-forth began when Minaj's lengthy interview with radio station Hot 97 came out and she addressed her relationship with Samuels, as well as what it means to be a female rapper and deal with ghostwriting accusations. Samuels denied allegations that he wrote the Queen rapper's songs: "How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore."

Before he said he never wrote Minaj's raps, however, Samuels implied that perhaps his ex had some unfinished business with her feelings. "Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone's name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone," he tweeted.