Meek Mill Released From Prison After Serving 5 Months

Back in November 2017, a Philadelphia judge sentenced the artist to spend two to four years in state prison for violating probation he was put on following a drug and weapons conviction in 2008.

Since the ruling, fellow rapper Jay-Z has been an outspoken supporter for Meek and called the sentence "unjust and heavy handed."

"Today, Meek Mill, a son of Philadelphia, is a free man. He was incarcerated unjustly and caught in a probation trap for years by a broken system," he shared on Facebook Tuesday evening. "Now we can celebrate his release. We thank every individual that has supported and fought alongside Meek every step of the way."

"We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail. As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail. We are also pleased that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has noted that Judge Brinkley may opt to remove herself from presiding over any further proceedings in Meek's case in the interests of justice," Meek's attorneys shared in a separate statement after today's ruling. "Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured."