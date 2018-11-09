Kaitlyn Bristowe Returns Home to Canada After Breakup With Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe is spending some time at home after ending her three-year relationship with Shawn Booth.

The Bachelorette star shared an Instagram video of her returning to her Canadian homeland on Thursday. In the clip, Bristowe can be seen traveling through Vancouver in British Columbia, where she once lived.

Bristowe has certainly been keeping her loved ones close since calling off her engagement.

Just a few days ago, she posted a picture of her spending some time with her dad in a Nashville studio.

"I can't tell you how much it meant to me, to have my dad by my side while I recorded my song yesterday," she wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "His dad was a musician and I just felt like he was so proud of me. Can't wait for you guys to hear it. Nothing like channeling emotions into music."