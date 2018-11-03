How Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Changing Her Focus After Shawn Booth Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe is focusing on herself for all the right reasons.

The former Bachelorette star and her fiancé Shawn Booth announced on Friday that they were breaking up after three years together. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends," the couple said in a statement to People. "We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."

A source told E! News on Thursday that their schedules and lifestyles were a major reason for their split. "He's focused on the gym and building his business and she wants to be out and about. Their priorities are more different than they've ever been," the insider shared.

While Shawn has his gym business called Boothcamp, Kaitlyn is focusing on one of her many passions: music. The reality TV star posted an Instagram on Saturday alongside her father in a music studio. "I can't tell you how much it meant to me, to have my dad by my side while I recorded my song yesterday," Kaitlyn wrote. "His dad was a musician and I just felt like he was so proud of me. Can't wait for you guys to hear it. Nothing like channeling emotions into music."