Well, well, well, how the turntables: Ellie Kemper would totally be down for a reboot of The Office.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star discussed her former role on the show as Erin Hannon and where she sees Erin now. "It was so cool to play a character that was so excited about everything that was happening to her," she told E! News. "She got a fancy job and an office, answering phones, doing her boss' errands: I think that was a thrill for her. She, sort of like Kimmy, has this wavering enthusiasm for life, which is fun to play."

So where exactly would Erin be today in 2018, not 2013 when we last saw her? "I feel like she's doing something well and she's excited to be doing it. Maybe she's in Chicago," Kemper revealed.

Since The Office ended in 2013, fans have been feeling a little-stitious as to whether or not a reboot would actually happen. If it did, however, Kemper is totally there. "I think that would be a lot of fun!" she said. "I don't know if everyone would, so I don't know if it would ever happen, but I would!"