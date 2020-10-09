Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling's latest project: She's a mom times two!

The Office star announced she quietly welcomed her second child during a virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, Oct. 8. Mindy gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on Sept. 3.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of her second book, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes). In the collection of personal essays, the 41-year-old opened about motherhood and the possibility of expanding her family once more.

While reflecting on her relationship with a baby nurse she hired by the name of Rose, Mindy wrote, "Rose helped me with everything. The fear of being alone with my baby. The fear of my baby not bonding with me. The fear of me not bonding with her. The fear of not being able to feed her... All these fears were the worst I've ever had in my life, and Rose helped me keep them at bay. She was my mom when I needed a mom, and that wasn't even her job."

She continued, "I told her I don't know if I'll have another baby, but if it meant she would come and live with me, I may just go ahead and do it."

Mindy was able to keep her pregnancy under the radar largely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She and her daughter, Katherine "Kit" Kaling, have been social distancing in her Los Angeles home, where she and the tot enjoy outfit-of-the-day photoshoots (spoiler alert: the chicest!) and binge-watching Netflix.